Third Street Center in Carbondale the setting for beaver presentation Thursday

The American beaver may be one of our most important species in enabling Colorado’s adaptation to climate warming and restoring native biodiversity. Join Colorado Sierra Club and Roaring Fork Audubon at the Third Street Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, for a book-signing and free presentation by Ben Goldfarb, author of “Eager: The Surprising Life of Beavers and Why They Matter.”

Learn more about the essential value of beavers and how you can get involved in restoring beaver to our high-elevation stream ecosystems in Colorado. For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/SierraClubRoaringForkValley .

Delia Malone

Redstone