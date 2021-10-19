Red Brick a melting pot of artists
Having a studio in the Red Brick Center for the Arts has allowed me to have the space to bring my business ideas to life and display them in a shop that reflects my style. It has been invaluable to be a part of a collective community filled with artists from all different mediums where we can learn from one another as well as share our knowledge.
Caitlin Dunn
Aspen
