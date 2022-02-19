Red Ant repels riffraff
Does the Red Ant shine a light on what to do about affordable housing in this area or does it seem like she has a bunch of statistics lumped together and zero answers while drinking a glass of white “whine“?”
It seems to me like she doesn’t want a bunch of poor people in her valley.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
Leave fossil fuels out of geopolitical gaming
I was aghast to read Daniel Yergin’s Feb. 15 opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal declaring that liquefied natural gas and shale oil will put the U.S. in a strategically good position to bring…