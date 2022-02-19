 Red Ant repels riffraff | AspenTimes.com
Red Ant repels riffraff

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Does the Red Ant shine a light on what to do about affordable housing in this area or does it seem like she has a bunch of statistics lumped together and zero answers while drinking a glass of white “whine“?”

It seems to me like she doesn’t want a bunch of poor people in her valley.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village

