Reaping what we sow
This is my response, or thought sent, to Maurice Emmer’s letter to the editor, “It’s God’s turn now” (July 23, The Aspen Times).
Raised in Christian parochial schools, one of the first lessons I was taught was that God gave humans free will and that we were to be stewards of all around us. How’s that been working so far? Me thinks that God is letting us stew in our own “free will“ juices, or use that same free will to clean up our own mess.
Patricia Welch
Glenwood Springs
