Reader got it wrong on Afghanistan

Wondering if Bob Guion realizes it was Donald Trump, not Biden, who wanted to normalize relations with the Taliban (“President to blame for Taliban’s coup,“ letters, Aug. 17, The Aspen Times)

He invited their leaders to Camp David. The troop withdrawal plan is Trump’s plan. The “utterly despicable” president you are looking for, Bob, may be the constantly golfing, twice impeached, one-term President Donald Trump. Or maybe focus on the real “utterly despicable” president who got us into this mess, George W Bush.

Hoyt Ledet

Carbondale