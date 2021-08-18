Reader got it wrong on Afghanistan
Wondering if Bob Guion realizes it was Donald Trump, not Biden, who wanted to normalize relations with the Taliban (“President to blame for Taliban’s coup,“ letters, Aug. 17, The Aspen Times)
He invited their leaders to Camp David. The troop withdrawal plan is Trump’s plan. The “utterly despicable” president you are looking for, Bob, may be the constantly golfing, twice impeached, one-term President Donald Trump. Or maybe focus on the real “utterly despicable” president who got us into this mess, George W Bush.
Hoyt Ledet
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
CDOT comes through again
When I saw the first pictures of the damage to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon by the mudslide of July 29, I said it’ll be months before that vital artery is open again. There was 10…