Re-elect Zimet to BOE

Please join me in voting to re-elect Dr. Susan Zimet for the Aspen school board.

Dr. Zimet’s four years of service have been instrumental in facilitating a change in curriculum at the request of students and their parents by conducting the first curriculum audit and made curriculum changes in response.

She increased teacher pay and purchased more housing stock to attract and retain our excellent teachers.

Please vote to re-elect Dr. Zimet so she can continue to work toward our communities educational excellence for all students.

MK Gardenswartz





Aspen