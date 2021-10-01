Re-elect Zimet to Aspen school board
As a lifelong educator, I understand how critical it is to have an effective, informed and thoughtful school board. In the almost 30 years I worked in the Aspen School District I experienced the whole gamut of boards.
I have known Dr. Susan Zimet for 25 years both professionally and personally, and I know she cares deeply about ensuring high-quality education for all students. Moreover she is a person of integrity and committed to supporting administrators, faculty and parents in strengthening all aspects of the district. Please vote to re-elect Dr. Susan Zimet to the Aspen School District Board of Education.
Barb Pitchford
Aspen
Put Aspen on SlimFast
Please tell Andy he is spot on (“Guest commentary: Aspen and the 5-pound sack,” Sept. 23, The Aspen Times). Too many cars. London has a policy that works as does Zermat, for two different examples.