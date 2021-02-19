Re-elect incumbents and vote for Kimbo

Ward Hauenstein deserves to be reelected for a second term as Aspen city councilman. He has displayed the calm reasoned analysis of every issue that has surfaced during his tenure on the council. We are fortunate to have someone who cares deeply about the environment, sensible growth and affordable housing and brings to the council the maturity that enables all of us to benefit from his decisions.

In addition, vote for Kimbo Brown-Schirato to help balance the excellent representation of our community and Torre, who has set a fine example of civil leadership as our mayor.

Marc Friedberg

Aspen