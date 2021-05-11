Re-elect Gardner to Holy Cross board

My long-term close friend, Bob Gardner, is running for re-election to the Holy Cross board, and I am advocating for his continued service in that capacity.

Bob is a lifelong resident of our valley and embodies the highest forms of integrity. He had a 30-plus-year career, until retiring in 2005, working for Holy Cross in progressively responsible positions that ended with executive management. His experience makes him uniquely qualified as he is familiar with all levels of operations, and will offer the board the perspective to function at their highest levels.

Jackie Merrill

Aspen