Re-elect Gardner to Holy Cross board
My long-term close friend, Bob Gardner, is running for re-election to the Holy Cross board, and I am advocating for his continued service in that capacity.
Bob is a lifelong resident of our valley and embodies the highest forms of integrity. He had a 30-plus-year career, until retiring in 2005, working for Holy Cross in progressively responsible positions that ended with executive management. His experience makes him uniquely qualified as he is familiar with all levels of operations, and will offer the board the perspective to function at their highest levels.
Jackie Merrill
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Gardner deserves another term on Holy Cross board
Bob Gardner is running for re-election to the Holy Cross Energy board, and I support him. He has lived in this valley his entire life, and has worked at Holy Cross, his entire career, starting…