Re-elect DiSalvo to sheriff
Right now is not a good time to change sheriffs. We have an excellent department that operates with the utmost efficiency. We are trying to recover from COVID-19, over-the-top energy costs and inflation.
Keeping Joe DeSalvo as our sheriff will add to our stability. Joe knows the ropes of Pitkin County. He needs your vote.
James Wingers
Aspen
