Re-elect DiSalvo as sheriff
For years I have been fortunate to assist the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office with the mental health screening/testing of new deputy applicants. In that capacity I have worked closely with Joe Disalvo in determining the character traits and the quality of the deputies he wishes to be a part of our community.
I have seen Joe to be fair and honest. Tough when needed, compassionate to all who are in need, regardless of income or education. Joe has my trust and my vote. I would encourage you to consider same. We would be fortunate to have his continued influence in shaping the law enforcement future of our community.
Dr. Alan Nelson
Redstone and Aspen
