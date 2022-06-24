Re-elect DiSalvo as sheriff

For years I have been fortunate to assist the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office with the mental health screening/testing of new deputy applicants. In that capacity I have worked closely with Joe Disalvo in determining the character traits and the quality of the deputies he wishes to be a part of our community.

I have seen Joe to be fair and honest. Tough when needed, compassionate to all who are in need, regardless of income or education. Joe has my trust and my vote. I would encourage you to consider same. We would be fortunate to have his continued influence in shaping the law enforcement future of our community.



Dr. Alan Nelson



Redstone and Aspen