Ratings tumble without Trump

Ted Koppel was right. Without President Trump, CNN’s ratings are in the toilet and dropping like a lead turd. And no one’s posting Tsar Joey’s approval ratings. Wonder if they’re above zero.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle

