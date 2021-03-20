Ratings tumble without Trump
Ted Koppel was right. Without President Trump, CNN’s ratings are in the toilet and dropping like a lead turd. And no one’s posting Tsar Joey’s approval ratings. Wonder if they’re above zero.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
Medicare-for-all’s time has come
Thursday’s editorial cartoon, with the doctor asking the patient how good her insurance is, was very timely. Millions of Americans watched their health care insurance disappear during the pandemic along with their jobs. Those fortunate…