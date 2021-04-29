Rankin needs to sharpen her pencils

The letter to the editor by Frieda Wallison is not based on fact (“Aspen High indoctrinating students with survey,” April 14, The Aspen Times).

The Colorado State Board of Education explicitly says that parental consent is not asked for, unless the survey is required, which it was not. Also, as our elected representatives on the State Board of Education from the 3rd Congressional District, Ms. Rankin needs to do her homework!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen