Rankin needs to sharpen her pencils
The letter to the editor by Frieda Wallison is not based on fact (“Aspen High indoctrinating students with survey,” April 14, The Aspen Times).
The Colorado State Board of Education explicitly says that parental consent is not asked for, unless the survey is required, which it was not. Also, as our elected representatives on the State Board of Education from the 3rd Congressional District, Ms. Rankin needs to do her homework!
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Now about Ruth …
Ruth Harrison: Aspen pundit without credibility. Our son is a third generation Aspenite that lives in the extremely crowded vicinity of 1020 E. Cooper.