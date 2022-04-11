Railing on Roger
Regarding Roger Marolt’s column (“Casey Jones, you better watch your speed,” April 7, The Aspen Times): baloney!
Your commentary about light rail is one of bigotry and misconceptions. Your dad and I once rode a light rail unit into Carbondale. We had “great expectations!” Unfortunately we can’t turn back the clock, and the track is now gone. “So get on the bus, Gus, and don’t you fuss, ‘cause rail is not for us!”
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Gorsuch protests too loudly
Kudos to Judge Peterson for not succumbing to the ridiculous claims of harm to Jeff Gorsuch’s reputation (“Fornell cops plea over spray-paint job, doesn’t apologize to Gorsuch,” April 8, The Times). Jeff’s $60 million scamming…