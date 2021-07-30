Quality goes down as prices go up at Snowmass Club
First and foremost, kudos to the Snowmass Club staff who remain the strongest asset not yet tampered with by management.
But here’s yet another frustrated Snowmass Club member along with Dan Shapiro, Esteban Ferrer and 17 others.
Not only did our dues go up during the pandemic and renovation closures, but our only option to spend the exorbitant $800 minimum is at a restaurant with below average choices and above average prices. What’s more, if you want to get a table, good luck — multiple times in the past year I’ve been told there’s no room.
In addition, not only is the lap pool falling apart, but it is kept at an outrageous 82-84 degrees. This isn’t a lap pool but a hot tub. And if you complain about the temperature, you are ignored at best and told to live with it at worst.
Cherry on top, the fitness club has limited its operation hours and if you want to swim, you now have to deal with a reservation system which threatens to penalize you on tardiness.
One friend has already canceled their membership. More will follow soon.
Dr. Etikin Camoglu
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
City of Aspen’s fees raise costs for landlord, businesses and consumers
Editor’s note: This letter was directed to Aspen City Council and Mayor Torre.