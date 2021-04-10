Put those stimulus millions toward something worthy

Tuesday it was reported in The Aspen Times newspaper that Garfield County will soon receive $12 million from the Biden/Harris $1.9 trillion stimulus package (“Local governments will reap millions of dollars from American Rescue Plan”).

Accordingly, the three Republican Garfield County commissioners (Mike Samson, John Martin and Tom Jankovsky) function in a “circular reasoning mindset” towards the failed natural gas industry of west Garfield County. And based upon their past performances, a safe bet is the “three RINO amigos” will also squander the $12 million grant in a fool’s errand to shore up the “marginal wells” (AKA “stranded gas wells”) of what is left of the desolated “upstream players” of the west Garfield County natural gas industry.

Instead, the $12 million should be used in a countywide water conservation program beginning at Rifle Falls with lining the irrigation canals of Harvey and Rifle Gap irrigation reservoirs and implementing “drip irrigation” that replaces flooding irrigation methods used by Silt farmers. The continued drought must be dealt with locally. If not, the federal government will take away the Silt farmer’s water.

Carl McWilliams

Glenwood Springs