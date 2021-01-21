Put those in need over greed
I’ve read and heard endlessly about how many real estate brokers have made tons and tons of money off of the “Aspen Invaders.”
Why don’t you set up a huge contingency fund, with a manager, for the 1,500 restaurant employees laid off, owners who need help with rent and any other workers who are struggling?
How much money does one need!
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Lauren Boebert deserves your respect
You have recently included, in letters to the editor, several letters from obvious liberals who complain about Lauren Boebert and her patriotic and conservative approach to our national issues.