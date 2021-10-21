Put support behind Roaring Fork schools students, teachers with yes on 5B

As a two-term member of the Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) Board of Education, I ask you to vote YES for 5B to support our teachers, kids, and community!

Our community has always stood out as a place where people can have different views and opinions yet still share strong common core values. These values include an overwhelming support of each other, our children and our local schools. Although the current political climate and pressures from outside influences, such as the pandemic, have done their best to try and divide us we remain a vibrant and cohesive community with many shared values.

I ask us all to take a step back from our busy lives to reflect on how one very important group in our community, our teachers, need our support now! RFSD, serving kids and families from Old Snowmass to Glenwood Springs is in the midst of a staffing crisis that is threatening the quality of our kids’ education. Our teachers give their heart and soul each day yet are barely able to make ends meet. Many work two or more jobs. Our district has the third-highest cost of living in the state yet is ranked 23rd in average pay. RFSD has lower per pupil mill levy override funding than all four neighboring districts: RE-2 (Rifle, Silt & New Castle), Garfield 16 (Parachute/Battlement Mesa), Eagle, and Aspen. Your YES on 5B is the necessary step to allow RFSD to be funded on par with neighboring districts and be able to offer competitive salaries.

Great schools are the cornerstone to a thriving community, and great schools depend on our ability to recruit and retain high quality teachers. Now’s the time for our community to come together! Vote Yes on 5B for Great Schools! Vote Kenny and Kathryn for great school board leadership!

Jen Rupert





Snowmass