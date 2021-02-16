Put Kimbo on council
Kimbo Brown-Schirato has my vote for Aspen City Council! As a fellow small-business owner in Aspen and having worked with Kimbo on Aspen’s NextGen commission for four years, I know she has what it takes to be a great elected representative and leader for our community.
Kimbo is a great woman. She is approachable and considerate, financially savvy, hardworking and passionate. She cares deeply for our town and community and has a keen eye for what is working today as well as what changes we all should consider to steer our town into the future. Vote for Kimbo!
Duncan Clauss
Aspen
GOP shows lack of spine with acquittal
What an incredibly heart-wrenching disappointment with the acquittal of Donald Trump. The evidence was so black and white — on video!