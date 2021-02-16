Put Kimbo on council

Kimbo Brown-Schirato has my vote for Aspen City Council! As a fellow small-business owner in Aspen and having worked with Kimbo on Aspen’s NextGen commission for four years, I know she has what it takes to be a great elected representative and leader for our community.

Kimbo is a great woman. She is approachable and considerate, financially savvy, hardworking and passionate. She cares deeply for our town and community and has a keen eye for what is working today as well as what changes we all should consider to steer our town into the future. Vote for Kimbo!

Duncan Clauss

Aspen