Put Casey at the plate for City Council

I write to support Casey Endsley for Aspen City Council. Many other letters have mentioned how Casey is passionate about supporting our mental health, housing and the needs of small businesses, but I want to share what I learned watching him coach youth hockey.

Coach Casey is a straight shooter, community-minded, consistent, hard-working, true to his word and fair. He impresses these values upon the children he coaches so that they grow up to be respectful, accountable individuals — at a critical age where they are developing into young men and women.

Casey’s core values will translate through to his work on City Council. He is dedicated and will put in the time to do the job right, and will bring an independent, pro-local perspective to Aspen City Council. Please vote and good luck, Casey Endsley!

Andrew Light

Snowmass Village