Put Casey at the plate for City Council
I write to support Casey Endsley for Aspen City Council. Many other letters have mentioned how Casey is passionate about supporting our mental health, housing and the needs of small businesses, but I want to share what I learned watching him coach youth hockey.
Coach Casey is a straight shooter, community-minded, consistent, hard-working, true to his word and fair. He impresses these values upon the children he coaches so that they grow up to be respectful, accountable individuals — at a critical age where they are developing into young men and women.
Casey’s core values will translate through to his work on City Council. He is dedicated and will put in the time to do the job right, and will bring an independent, pro-local perspective to Aspen City Council. Please vote and good luck, Casey Endsley!
Andrew Light
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Buzzwords aside, Doyle and Ward best for Aspen
Every local election comes down to community versus commodity, and this upcoming one is no exception. Many new candidates try to straddle that divide by using dog-whistle clichés such as “business owner,” “public/private,” or the…