Put Carbondale, Glenwood Springs in Pitkin County

On Sept. 11 The Aspen Times published a very thoughtful letter to the editor from Mr. Fred Malo Jr. of Carbondale, bisecting the politics of the newly drawn Colorado congressional district boundaries, pitting Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Joseph D. Neguse (“Redistricting doesn’t bode well for Boebert”).

Similar to myself, Congressman Neguse is a native Californian. He is a licensed attorney and a former regent of the University of California. He is black and as handsome as Sidney Poitier, a media darling and a golden boy of the far-left Democratic Party. Furthermore, one can not estimate the campaign fundraising that will flow into Neguse’s war chest from Silicon Valley and elsewhere to defeat Boebert.

Conversely, my understanding of Boebert is she grew up in Denver, her mother was on welfare and Boebert only obtained a GED. Today she owns a coffee shop in Rifle and her husband is a six-figure natural gas engineer, employed in the almost economically dead west Garfield County fracking fields.

Because of Malo’s thoughtful bisecting of the Colorado political landscape, it occurred to me that why not redraw the county boundaries of Garfield and Pitkin? Whereby Glenwood Springs and Carbondale become Pitkin County and the new county eastern boundary line of Garfield County begins at Canyon Creek Road.

By doing that, Fred Malo’s “GED crowd” will be separated from the more educated amongst us.



Carl McWilliams

Glenwood Springs