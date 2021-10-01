Put Aspen on SlimFast

Please tell Andy he is spot on (“Guest commentary: Aspen and the 5-pound sack,” Sept. 23, The Aspen Times). Too many cars. London has a policy that works as does Zermat, for two different examples.

There has been too much building east of the roundabout. Of all kinds. Moratorium is needed. Building more housing at the lumber yard is insane. Stupid. Should be criminal.

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale