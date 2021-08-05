Pulling for Bird family, upset by cyclists’ behavior
First, and most importantly, my love and thoughts are with the Don Bird family. All the Aspen locals are pulling for you, big time.
Appalled and disgusted, who would not stop for a deputy with safety lights on? Shockingly, or is it, with over 100 cyclists passing him, not one person stopped to help Deputy Todaro.
I just can’t wrap my ahead around it. What have we become?
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A plea for CMC to adopt on-campus COVID-19 policies
As the new school year approaches and the number of COVID-19 cases increases locally and worldwide, the inconsistent policies among the higher education institutions, specifically Colorado Mountain College, are alarming. Students, staff and faculty should…