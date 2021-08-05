Pulling for Bird family, upset by cyclists’ behavior

First, and most importantly, my love and thoughts are with the Don Bird family. All the Aspen locals are pulling for you, big time.

Appalled and disgusted, who would not stop for a deputy with safety lights on? Shockingly, or is it, with over 100 cyclists passing him, not one person stopped to help Deputy Todaro.

I just can’t wrap my ahead around it. What have we become?

Ruth Harrison

Aspen