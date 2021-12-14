Public servants rise to the occasion while others keep denying

Thank you to Eagle and Pitkin County commissioners, boards of health, and staff for doing the mother of all thankless jobs: reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Please remember you are charged with keeping the entire community safe in spite of the litigious-snake-handler-pseudo-Christian-citizen epidemiologists in our midst.

Had this pandemic happened to the WWII generation they would have shut up, masked up, and we’d be past this tragedy.

Jim Paussa

Snowmass Village