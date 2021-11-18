Public health fails to deliver in Pitkin County

Prior to heading to my parents’ home for Thanksgiving, my sister and I were speaking about turkey, pies, family gossip and vaccine status. She has had a Pfizer booster. I have not. She lives in LA and was shocked to learn that it’s not easy to get a booster shoot in the Roaring Fork Valley. She said that you can go into pretty much any drug store in LA and get a shot. No appointment necessary, no wait.

I said it’s pretty much impossible to get a booster shot here. She said it sounds like we live in a different country. She is not wrong; when it comes to testing and vaccination we might as well be living in a different world.

Has anyone on the Pitkin County health board tried to just get a shot in the valley? Currently the first available appointment is over a month out. This is not an example of COVID excellence, nor is sending tests to Texas with a five-day turnaround. All the while Pitkin is solidly in the red zone during shoulder season. What happens when the town cranks back to life in four weeks? As my kids roll into the end of the semester I would suggest we give our board of health a grade — I would give them an F.

Dan Goldman

Snowmass Village