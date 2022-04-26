Protect your home from fires
Homeowners and property management companies need to take action to protect their properties from wildfires. It starts with creating a 5-foot defensible space around buildings making the space free of trees, bushes, plants, wood chips, etc. Gravel is a possible replacement. Ignited vegetation can blow in windows and damage siding as well as burning down buildings.
Cathleen Krahe
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Dandelions blend right in
Spring has sprung, and here in New Castle the first dandelions have raised their lovely heads. An ocean of golden flowers has begun its upvalley migration, blooming in May in Carbondale, then all the way…