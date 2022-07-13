Problem solved
Like other problems, Aspen’s City Council can social-engineer two birds with one ordinance. Require every household to employ and house in the family’s residence all staff required to support the Aspen lifestyle.
Chefs, sous chefs, line cooks, pool boys, chauffeurs, valets, gigolos, landscapers, roofers, plumbers, mistresses, carpenters, electricians, drug dealers. Whatever. Staff no longer would have to drive up and down Highway 82, and no additional subsidized housing would have to be built. You’re welcome.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User