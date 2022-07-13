Problem solved

Like other problems, Aspen’s City Council can social-engineer two birds with one ordinance. Require every household to employ and house in the family’s residence all staff required to support the Aspen lifestyle.

Chefs, sous chefs, line cooks, pool boys, chauffeurs, valets, gigolos, landscapers, roofers, plumbers, mistresses, carpenters, electricians, drug dealers. Whatever. Staff no longer would have to drive up and down Highway 82, and no additional subsidized housing would have to be built. You’re welcome.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen