President to blame for Taliban’s coup
I am appalled at the complete lack of leadership from President Joe Biden during the biggest debacle since the fall of Saigon, Vietnam. Our son, Colter, Aspen High School Class of 2014, is in Afghanistan this evening serving with the 10th Mountain Division. He and thousands of other Americans soldiers and marines are in harm’s way protecting the airport while our commander in chief hides out at Camp David. Utterly despicable!
Bob Guion
Snowmass
Get on board with light rail
Roger Marolt made some good points in his recent opinion piece (“The West End sneak is a game of survival,” Aug. 13, The Aspen Times).