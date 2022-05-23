Preserving history in Emma

Thank you for the story about 2250 Emma Road and highlighting our important midvalley history. We appreciate the article and want to correct a few important notes for the public to get a full and accurate understanding of the project. A big thanks to Scott Condon for making online corrections to his article so quickly.

Owners Lyn and Alex request one TDR in exchange for historic preservation of three structures that are almost 100 years old, in original locations, and with almost no alterations. They originally requested two TDRs back in 2021 before TDR prices doubled. They reduced the request to one TDR in recognition of changing market conditions. There is no additional floor area requested. Alex and Lyn ask to legalize a second dwelling that has existed since the early 1970s. Those are the only incentives requested — 1 TDR and legalizing an existing unit — in exchange for historic designation in perpetuity of the entire property.

Protecting the working-class farmsteads in the midvalley is important to understanding the full picture of our ranching history and that not every ranch had a pretty brick 19th century home.

Sara Adams

Aspen