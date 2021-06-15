Pouring concrete over the Roaring Fork Valley

The Ascendio quandary in Missouri Heights, the tree farm in El Jebel, behemoth apartments in West Glenwood Springs, houses popping up like mushrooms in the woods in Rifle. Growth, the developer’s utopia.

I used to call them “dirt pimps” in a column I wrote for The Aspen Times back in the ’80s. Killer 82 was a two-lane traffic jam every rush hour. Now it’s a four-lane clog.

Aspen was the best party town west of the Continental Divide with great skiing, before it became a family destination exclusive enclave.

Most of us lucky locals cherish the unmatched natural beauty we’ve been blessed with. Visitors come here for respite from city concrete and crime.

How dense will we build, how high will we erect, how much of paradise will we pave before paradise is only a memory? Continuous growth nor our quality of life is sustainable on the path we’re following.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle