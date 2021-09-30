Positive change abounds

I sense winged angels on the shoulders of renewable energy executives and investors. These humans are creating a new sustainable future for our grandchildren. They are building to the size of the human spirit.

I sense Moloch working for the fossil fuel industries. He’s the old Canaanite idol to whom children were sacrificed. Is this too descriptive? No, not when children are escaping starvation caused by man-made climate change. Remember that the Dalai Lama defines despair as a sin which is kinda “tough love.” Denial of climate change is now a sin, just ask the pope.

The good news is that there is so much good change happening that you can’t even keep up with it.

Tom Mooney

Aspen