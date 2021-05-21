Poor judgment by Aspen School District
Patrick Hunter wrote a nitpicking letter about the recent Aspen schools’ students survey (“School survey was voluntary and legal,” May 19, The Aspen Times).
He wrote it in response to a guest column and letters pointing out a state law that requires parental consent for mandatory school surveys about certain things. Hunter misses the point.
Whether a state law prohibited the school administration’s conducting the survey without parental consent doesn’t change the fact that it was dumb. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
How disconnected from reality are the school officials that they would conduct that survey without checking with parents? Do they think they are substitute, indeed superior parents than their students actual parents? They couldn’t anticipate a backlash? Jeez Louise.
If this is the best judgment our school administration has to offer, it needs to be changed.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
