Police can do better in West End
Regarding the traffic problems in the West End. The other day at about 3:30 p.m. I saw a police car with lights flashing that had pulled over a bicyclist on Smuggler between Sixth and Seventh for apparently rolling through a stop light.
Are you kidding me? Cars routinely do this and other far worse things than this for pedestrian safety.
Where are the police then? Maybe try stationing a police car at several Smuggler intersections during 3-6 p.m. and cut down on anyone speeding down Smuggler or rolling through stop signs and endangering pedestrians.
Robert Auld
Aspen
