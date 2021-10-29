Plugged-in law enforcement
I see our county commissioners want our sheriff to buy electric vehicles. The sheriff should get one electric vehicle reserved for responding to emergency calls from county commissioners. The sheriff can respond with, “It’ll be a few hours; the batteries are being charged.“
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
2A leaves too much to chance
I’ve lived in Aspen for over 40 years and have greatly enjoyed many of the various arts offerings including theater, music, dance and museums, and agree that some of these probably need more financial support…