‘Plight of Man’
This is about those who have tried and failed; I have named it “Plight of Man.”
Live the simple life they say
take the path well trodden
work your fingers to the bone
unless you be forgotten
Yet every man is one apart
each one special truly
a different way do not deny
you just may be unruly
You may lead or you may follow
it does not really matter
do your best in what you do
from now to ever after
Stay true to you try not to fail
but rest assured my friend
each mistake that comes your way
is another means to an end
Time won’t wait for mortal man
no matter what he’s done
the bell will toll across the land
in regret we stand as one
Take each day and celebrate
it rests warily on the table
your future is not guaranteed
so dance while you are able
The price of love is grief
don’t let that turn your face
drop your tears with dignity
and join the human race
As you travel through this world
call each one a brother
all our fates are bound together
may you feel for one another
Prentice Billings
Aspen
