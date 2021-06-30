Plenty of options to help kids through Buddy Program

As a bilingual Case Manager at the Buddy Program, I have the opportunity to interact with many of our valley’s community members. Interact is an understatement: I get to see growth, fulfillment, joy and the many ups and downs of relationships.

Our Community Program pairs adult volunteers with youth who have an interest in learning from someone outside their family, having fun exploring our beautiful valley, and having someone to confide in. Last year, I became a Big Buddy myself, and gaining the trust of my Little Buddy and exploring the world through her eyes has had a profound impact on me.

As we recover from the many effects of the pandemic, one thing is very clear: our valley’s youth need our support more than ever. The isolation, fear and uncertainty was magnified in many of their lives. Some are still anxious about returning to school in person. What better way to invest in our future than to be an extra support for one of our community’s youth?

Our School Based program will ramp up in the fall and many hopeful elementary and middle school aged students would be thrilled to have their very own Big Buddy visit them during lunch. Our School Based mentors bring much needed fun and distraction to youth once a week during their lunch recess. What’s a better way to shake off the pandemic than to meet a Little Buddy during your lunch break and see the happiness and excitement in their eyes as you experience the world with them?

Please contact our recruitment manager, Laura Seay, to find out more about our Community and School Based Programs at lauras@buddyprogram.org .

Clara Blakely

Aspen