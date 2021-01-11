Pitkin GOP: Keep Aspen restaurants open
Dear Pitkin County officials,
I speak on behalf of the Pitkin County GOP. Do not shut down our restaurants and other businesses. We do not believe data support an opinion that such a shutdown would have any material effect on COVID-caused deaths.
We are certain, however, that such a shutdown would have severe consequences for our community. Businesses closed and jobs lost. Further spread of mental illness, including depression, aggravation of poverty, increased domestic violence and family disintegrations. It wouldn’t surprise us if the resulting suicide rate exceeded any COVID-caused deaths avoided.
In the interest of simple humanity, do not shut down our economy.
Thomas J. Baker
Chairman Pitkin County Republicans
