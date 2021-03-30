Pitkin County’s fight against COVID should be applauded

Wow, we have all made it through a lot in the past year. It has been an emotional roller coaster like deep moguls on a powder day, with perhaps a lot of ice and wind, crowded with fears of people coughing!

But all in all, we have bonded together, and really, we all need to thank the Pitkin County Board of Health, especially Markey Butler and the COVID-19 team, including all of the volunteers willing to stand out in the cold to help all of us get vaccinated. Compared to other counties and states, the Pitkin County vaccine process has been extremely smooth and ahead of other areas.

There were difficult decisions to make on behalf of the Pitkin County Health Department, but lives were saved and the economy will recover here in this beautiful part of the planet that we get to live and and people visit. Let’s all move forward and cherish each other, full-time, part-time owners and guests who all want to be healthy and here. Life and the mountains are precious!

Cristie Lindenfelser

Snowmass Village