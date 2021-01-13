Pitkin County needs a COVID-19 tax
As one of the wealthiest communities in America, in many ways we’re not the most courageous and bold. COVID-19, as a novel coronavirus, requires novel approaches, and it can be difficult to imagine these, let alone implement them, when everyone thinks they have the answer.
Allow, support and encourage our leadership, whether they have been elected, appointed or hired, to do the job we have asked them to do, and even the job they never imagined they might have to do, i.e. deal with an ever-evolving pandemic. And being so wealthy, let’s implement a COVID-19 tax on each homeowner to provide financial support to our community. We have sales taxes, tourist taxes, mill levies, and now we need a COVID-19 tax.
At $1,000 per household, this could provide assistance to many businesses and individuals, and put us on the map not just for our wealth, pot and alcohol consumption, but as a community that puts its money where its mouth is, too. Democrats and Republicans alike!
Jeff Siegel
Snowmass Village
