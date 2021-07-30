 Pick up the pace on 82 speed enforcement | AspenTimes.com
Pick up the pace on 82 speed enforcement

Letter to the Editor

A little speed enforcement on Interstate 82 east of town would be nice. They could easily fill their citation quota for the year in one day. Regard for community, children and wildlife is past tense.

Brian Johnson

Aspen

Letter to the Editor
