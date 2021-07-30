Pick up the pace on 82 speed enforcement
A little speed enforcement on Interstate 82 east of town would be nice. They could easily fill their citation quota for the year in one day. Regard for community, children and wildlife is past tense.
Brian Johnson
Aspen
City of Aspen’s fees raise costs for landlord, businesses and consumers
Editor’s note: This letter was directed to Aspen City Council and Mayor Torre.