Pay our teachers fairly, vote yes for 5B
I am writing to show my support for ballot initiative 5B, supporting our teachers in the Roaring Fork School District.
I for one, am sick and tired of seeing my colleagues leave the teaching profession to “push snow,” “polish silverware” or “sell solar,” but unfortunately those alternatives currently pay better. I am also sick and tired of seeing peers leave the valley to teach elsewhere since they cannot afford to live in our little slice of paradise. I truly believe that we teachers make a difference and that we are helping shape the lives of our students for the better. Without a change in our compensation, unfortunately, I believe that we will see a continued exodus of highly skilled, deeply caring, and incredibly professional staff for “greener pastures.”
Please, take the time this election to vote for teachers and support 5B.
Eric Vozick
Basalt
2A leaves too much to chance
I’ve lived in Aspen for over 40 years and have greatly enjoyed many of the various arts offerings including theater, music, dance and museums, and agree that some of these probably need more financial support…