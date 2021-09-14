Parking equity in Aspen
Fair and equatable. The current Aspen City Council is struggling over what would be a fair charge for business that are using parking spaces currently. Why not asses the same charge for any general contractor or developer who pays for the parking in front of their job? Seems equatable to me!
Steve Saunders
Aspen
