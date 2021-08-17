Pandora’s will be the locals’ choice

As an avid backcountry skier of the Pandora’s area, I am writing to implore you to give your support to more maintained skiing on Aspen Mountain.

Please support the Pandora’s ski area expansion on Aspen Mountain. I love the proposal for many reasons partly because: 1) longer better runs, 2) no more walking in and out of Pandora’s, 3) spreading powder hounds out over a greater area first thing in the morning. 4) Highlands and Snowmass skiers ought to love it, fewer of us Ajax hounds will venture away to your mountains, 5) avalanche control in an area know to be dangerous, and 6) I see this becoming a real locals area.

When Ajax gets hammered with tourists, I see Pandora’s staying pretty much reserved for those who know their way around the hill and know how to ski, and that is us locals. I see this adding to the local flavor in a huge way, and I really believe that this is an expansion particularly benefiting us locals

Please support this application and let’s get this terrain open. For more information, go to friendsofpandoras.com and please sign the petition at chng.it/cyHKtBY8FR. The meeting before the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners is Aug. 25. Please act fast.

Scott Writer

Aspen