Pandora’s getting the due diligence it deserves
I’d like to commend the Pitkin County commissioners for their due diligence and thoughtfulness throughout their consideration of approving Pandora’s.
I often hear comments from people ignorant of the complexities of public service when “armchair quarterbacking” the legislating process. They think elected officials have easy jobs.
Thank you, all, for your patience and respect for our democratic process. Hearing all of your constituents who wish to be engaged is fundamental to a healthy community.
Rebecca Doane
Carbondale
