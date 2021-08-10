Pandora’s expansion will enrich Aspen skiing

Aspen is a ski town! With all of the activity this summer, it is sometimes easy to forget. Or we are all just so busy that there is little time to even think about the upcoming winter season.

If you are like me, however, and ski over 100 days a season, then it is all you think about. At the time of writing, we are 108 days, 20 hours, 06 minutes and 10 seconds away from Opening Day 2021! And Aspen Skiing Co. has our backs with a significant addition of Pandora’s, proposed to create a better skiing experience for everyone. Less congestion on the mountain is imperative in order to keep our skiing and snowboarding community safe. I love to hike, but if I don’t have to hike out of Walsh’s ever again, then I would be forever grateful!

As a distinguished ski town with a competitive edge around the world, the addition of Pandora’s would take our resort town to another level for years to come. And, according to the U.S. Forest Service and their Environmental Assessment, the reduced risk of forest fires by clearing out the debris is a win for everyone in our community.

The only constant in life is change. In order to stay relevant, we must change. The last significant addition to Aspen Mountain was 36 years ago with the opening of the gondola. As trailblazers, we must continue to innovate and lead the way for a bigger and better skiing experience.

Lori Small

Aspen