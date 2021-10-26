Pandora’s campaign is not to be trusted
To Friends of Pandora,
Your recent ad states “skiers are 60% less likely to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder than non-skiers.” You cite Frontiers in Psychiatry, Sept. 10, 2021. This article refers to a classic cross-country race in Sweden. No reference to alpine skiing is given.
Unless the Vasaloppet is coming to Richmond Ridge, your advertisement is misleading at the least.
If Friends of Pandora twisted this fact, what else can we expect from you in the future? Dare we say truth in advertising might make the world a better place?
Perhaps the Pitkin County commissioners should not rush approval of this project and consider closing the lid on Pandora before Aspen gets more than we bargain for.
Helen Palmer
Aspen
