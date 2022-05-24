Palm Springs gets STRs right
On a recent trip to Palm Springs I was very impressed with how another very similar resort community is tackling their short-term rental management. As unique we may believe Aspen/Pitco is, we are not.
PS has developed a template to curb the runaway train that is running amok in our valley. Without being a lawyer, it stands to reason that PS has vetted and potentially litigated many of the issues causing stress in our community. I suggest before we spend more time trying to invent our own wheel and waste resources on “consultant” mercenaries, that our council and commissioners take a hard look at what success looks like.
The PS model has teeth in their enforcement which in turn curbs speculative investment as the penalties impose real-time risk to committing large amounts of capital which would be rendered useless should compliance fail. Example: Three compliance violations and the property faces a minimum two-year suspension. I think it is incumbent upon our electeds to tweak an established working model which respects property rights and community concerns. I am not an expert and understand there is a complex set of factors to be considered in determining a favorable compromised outcome; I am an advocate for good and practical sense. Common sense is a fallacy.
Policies like the PS model would easily apply to all regardless of those already in the market. Level playing fields. No BS. No shenanigans.
Jimmy Yeager
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Palm Springs gets STRs right
On a recent trip to Palm Springs I was very impressed with how another very similar resort community is tackling their short-term rental management. As unique we may believe Aspen/Pitco is, we are not.