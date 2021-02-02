Overreaction to pandemic erodes freedoms, economy
You would think this is the black plague. In 1918 with the Spanish Flu, the death toll was about 50 million. However, the population was 1.6 billion. That worked out to 3.125%. The total current world population is about 7.8 billion, which means even a death count of 2 million is only 0.0002564%. The data is by no means justifiable to destroy the world economy and eliminate all our freedoms.
Tom Anderson
Aspen Village
