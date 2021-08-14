Our rights are at risk

A real question to be answered here is this: Can a United States citizen or organization take a position, or have a political viewpoint different from government officials, and not be unjustly persecuted and targeted for destruction? The fact is, crushing free speech is the same evil deed whether it takes place in North Korea, China, Russia or our own country.

This cuts to the very core of what has always separated America from so much of the world.

I believe this attack ranks right up there with the fight at Concord Bridge . And right now, we find ourselves at a moment in history that will be remembered more for the next 150 years

If our government leaders so lose their way that they abuse power to annihilate organizations or individuals who have a different point of view, then the promise of our Founding Fathers will be lost. Our God-given rights to speak freely, bear arms, practice our faith, our property — every sacred freedom enumerated in the Bill of Rights — are at risk!

Michael Galvis

Aspen