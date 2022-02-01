Ostentation on Aspen Mountain

Regarding the “snow beach” at the Sundeck. Seriously? Really … seriously?

I think that the beach pictured in Aspen Times, Saturday, Jan. 29, is more than tacky, far beyond poor taste, gauche, an arrogant in-your face presentation of wealth. Hundreds of dollars to sit in a lounge chair? Seriously?

The International Rescue Committee/Afghanistan crisis fund could feed and warm many starving, freezing children this winter. The donation is tax deductible. You can donate without arrogantly advertising your wealth.

Suzanne Caskey

Aspen